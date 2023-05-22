Insider Sell: Electronic Arts Inc CEO and Board Chair Andrew Wilson Sells 2,899 Shares

On May 22, 2023, Andrew Wilson, CEO and Board Chair of Electronic Arts Inc (

EA, Financial), sold 2,899 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider selling activity for the company, with no insider buys recorded over the past year.

Who is Andrew Wilson?

Andrew Wilson has been with Electronic Arts Inc since 2000, holding various positions within the company before being appointed as CEO in 2013. Under his leadership, the company has continued to grow and expand its portfolio of video games and services. Wilson has played a significant role in shaping the company's strategy and driving its success in the competitive gaming industry.

Electronic Arts Inc's Business Description

Electronic Arts Inc is a leading global interactive entertainment software company that develops, markets, publishes, and distributes video game software and content. The company's portfolio includes popular franchises such as FIFA, Madden NFL, The Sims, and Battlefield, among others. Electronic Arts Inc operates through various platforms, including consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets, providing a diverse range of gaming experiences to millions of players worldwide.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Andrew Wilson has sold a total of 89,496 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 2,899 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling for Electronic Arts Inc. In the past year, there have been 56 insider sells and 0 insider buys.

Insider trading activity can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and the sentiment of its executives. In the case of Electronic Arts Inc, the consistent selling by insiders may raise questions about the company's future performance and the confidence of its leadership. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's valuation and financial performance, before drawing any conclusions.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Andrew Wilson's recent sale, shares of Electronic Arts Inc were trading at $125.61 apiece, giving the company a market capitalization of $34,388.141 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 43.69, which is higher than the industry median of 21.36 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a current price of $125.61 and a GuruFocus Value of $163.85, Electronic Arts Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the consistent insider selling activity may raise concerns, the stock's modest undervaluation suggests that there may still be potential for growth. Investors should consider Electronic Arts Inc's financial performance, industry trends, and other relevant factors before making any investment decisions.

