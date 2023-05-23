Insider Sell: United States Lime & Minerals Inc CEO Timothy Byrne Sells 7,311 Shares

On May 23, 2023, President & CEO Timothy Byrne sold 7,311 shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (

USLM, Financial) at a price of $188.04 per share. This transaction comes as part of a series of insider sell transactions by Timothy Byrne over the past year, totaling 16,055 shares sold and no shares purchased.

About Timothy Byrne and United States Lime & Minerals Inc

Timothy Byrne has been serving as the President and CEO of United States Lime & Minerals Inc since 2014. He has been with the company for over 20 years, holding various positions in operations and management. Under his leadership, the company has experienced growth and expansion in its operations.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc is a public company that operates in the lime and limestone industry. The company extracts, processes, and sells lime and limestone products, which are used in various industries, including construction, steel production, environmental services, and agriculture. With a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, United States Lime & Minerals Inc is committed to providing high-quality products and services to its customers.

Insider Trends and Analysis

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for United States Lime & Minerals Inc, while there have been five insider sells, including the recent transaction by Timothy Byrne. This trend may indicate that insiders believe the stock is fairly valued or overvalued, and they are taking advantage of the current market price to realize gains on their investments.

It is essential to consider the relationship between insider transactions and stock price movements. In some cases, insider selling may be followed by a decline in the stock price, as it could signal a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it is also possible that insiders are merely diversifying their portfolios or meeting personal financial needs, and their transactions may not necessarily reflect their views on the company's performance.

Valuation and Stock Performance

On the day of Timothy Byrne's recent sell, shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc were trading at $188.04, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.038 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 19.27, which is higher than the industry median of 14.05 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a current price of $188.04 and a GuruFocus Value of $166.47, United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, indicating that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated using the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Investors should consider the stock's valuation, insider transaction trends, and the company's overall performance when making investment decisions. While Timothy Byrne's recent sell may raise some concerns, it is essential to analyze the broader context and consider other factors before drawing conclusions about the stock's future prospects.

