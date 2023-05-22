On May 22, 2023, Jeffery Sharritts, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Partner Officer at Cisco Systems Inc ( CSCO, Financial), sold 5,175 shares of the company's stock. This insider sell comes amidst a year of significant insider trading activity at Cisco Systems Inc.

Who is Jeffery Sharritts?

Jeffery Sharritts has been with Cisco Systems Inc for over 20 years, holding various leadership positions within the company. In his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Partner Officer, Sharritts is responsible for driving growth and innovation in Cisco's customer and partner ecosystem. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the company's operations make him a key figure in Cisco's leadership team.

About Cisco Systems Inc

Cisco Systems Inc is a multinational technology conglomerate that specializes in networking hardware, software, and telecommunications equipment. The company's primary products include networking devices, data center solutions, collaboration tools, and security products. Cisco Systems Inc is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving customers in various industries, including government, education, and healthcare.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Jeffery Sharritts has sold a total of 41,440 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 5,175 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Cisco Systems Inc. In the past year, there have been 30 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of growth.

It is essential to consider the relationship between insider trading and stock price movements. While insider selling can sometimes signal a lack of confidence in a company's future prospects, it is not always a bearish indicator. Insiders may sell shares for various reasons, such as personal financial needs or portfolio diversification. Therefore, it is crucial to analyze the overall context of insider trading activity and the company's fundamentals before drawing conclusions.

Valuation

On the day of Jeffery Sharritts's recent sale, shares of Cisco Systems Inc were trading at $49.11 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $198,278.807 million. The price-earnings ratio is 17.41, which is lower than the industry median of 19.14 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $49.11 and a GuruFocus Value of $53.15, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Jeffery Sharritts is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Cisco Systems Inc. While this activity may raise concerns for some investors, it is essential to consider the overall context and the company's valuation before making any investment decisions. Based on the current price-to-GF-Value ratio, Cisco Systems Inc's stock appears to be fairly valued, suggesting that the recent insider selling may not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects.