On May 23, 2023, Executive VP and CFO James Galeese sold 25,004 shares of LSI Industries Inc ( LYTS, Financial), a leading provider of lighting, graphics, and technology solutions. This sale comes amidst a year of insider selling activity for the company, with no insider buys recorded over the same period. In this article, we will take a closer look at James Galeese's role at LSI Industries Inc, the company's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is James Galeese?

James Galeese serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of LSI Industries Inc. He is responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, and investor relations. With extensive experience in finance and management, Galeese plays a crucial role in shaping the company's financial strategy and ensuring its long-term success.

LSI Industries Inc's Business Description

LSI Industries Inc is a leading provider of lighting, graphics, and technology solutions for various industries, including retail, commercial, and industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of products, such as indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, digital signage, and control systems. LSI Industries Inc's innovative solutions help businesses enhance their brand image, improve energy efficiency, and create a safer environment for their customers and employees.

Insider Transactions and Stock Price Analysis

Over the past year, James Galeese has sold a total of 43,999 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 25,004 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at LSI Industries Inc. In the past year, there have been 6 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of growth.

On the day of James Galeese's recent sale, shares of LSI Industries Inc were trading at $13.26 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $346.085 million. The price-earnings ratio is 15.64, which is lower than the industry median of 19.14 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

However, with a price of $13.26 and a GuruFocus Value of $10.90, LSI Industries Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22. This means the stock is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 25,004 shares by Executive VP and CFO James Galeese is part of a broader trend of insider selling at LSI Industries Inc. While the stock's price-earnings ratio suggests it may be undervalued compared to its peers and historical valuation, the price-to-GF-Value ratio indicates that it is modestly overvalued. Investors should carefully consider these factors and monitor insider transactions to gain insight into the company's prospects and potential stock price movements.