On May 22, 2023, Thomas Mcinerney, President and CEO; Director of Genworth Financial Inc ( GNW, Financial), sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a series of insider sales by Mcinerney over the past year, totaling 425,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Who is Thomas Mcinerney?

Thomas Mcinerney has been the President and CEO of Genworth Financial Inc since 2013. He has extensive experience in the insurance and financial services industry, having held various leadership positions at other major companies before joining Genworth. Mcinerney's expertise and leadership have been instrumental in guiding Genworth Financial Inc through various market challenges and strategic initiatives.

About Genworth Financial Inc

Genworth Financial Inc is a leading insurance holding company that provides various insurance products and services. The company operates through three main segments: U.S. Life Insurance, U.S. Mortgage Insurance, and International Mortgage Insurance. Genworth Financial Inc is committed to helping families achieve financial security through its diverse range of insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and mortgage insurance.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Genworth Financial Inc. However, there have been six insider sells, including the recent sale by Thomas Mcinerney. This trend of insider selling could be an indication that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking advantage of favorable market conditions to realize gains on their investments.

Valuation

On the day of Thomas Mcinerney's recent sale, shares of Genworth Financial Inc were trading at $5.52 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2,619.192 million. The price-earnings ratio is 5.37, which is lower than the industry median of 12.98 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $5.52 and a GuruFocus Value of $3.72, Genworth Financial Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.48. This means the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Investors should consider the insider selling trend and the stock's valuation before making any investment decisions. While Thomas Mcinerney's recent sale may not necessarily indicate a bearish outlook for Genworth Financial Inc, it is essential to analyze the company's financial performance, growth prospects, and overall market conditions before making any investment decisions.