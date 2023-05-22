Insider Sell: Patrice Perche Sells 7,535 Shares of Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

On May 22, 2023, Patrice Perche, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of Support at Fortinet Inc (

FTNT, Financial), sold 7,535 shares of the company's stock. This insider sell comes amidst a year of significant trading activity for Perche, who has sold a total of 607,041 shares and purchased 0 shares over the past year.

Who is Patrice Perche of Fortinet Inc?

Patrice Perche has been with Fortinet Inc since 2004 and currently serves as the Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of Support. In his role, Perche is responsible for driving the company's global sales and support operations. With over 25 years of experience in the network security industry, Perche has played a crucial role in Fortinet's growth and success.

Fortinet Inc's Business Description

Fortinet Inc is a leading cybersecurity company that provides a wide range of security solutions, including network security, cloud security, and endpoint security. The company's flagship product, the FortiGate firewall, is designed to protect organizations from a variety of threats, including malware, ransomware, and advanced persistent threats. Fortinet's solutions are used by businesses, governments, and service providers worldwide to secure their networks and data.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Fortinet Inc has seen 2 insider buys and 16 insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains. However, it is essential to consider the context of these transactions and the overall market conditions when evaluating insider trading activity.

On the day of Patrice Perche's recent sell, shares of Fortinet Inc were trading at $70.24 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $52,286.212 million. The price-earnings ratio is 55.03, which is higher than the industry median of 26.98 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $70.24 and a GuruFocus Value of $73.64, Fortinet Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated using the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While insider selling can sometimes signal a lack of confidence in a company's future prospects, it is essential to consider the broader context and individual circumstances of each transaction. In the case of Patrice Perche's recent sell, it may be a routine transaction or part of a pre-planned trading strategy. Investors should continue to monitor Fortinet Inc's insider trading activity, financial performance, and overall market trends to make informed decisions about the stock.

