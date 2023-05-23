Insider Buying: Innovate Corp CEO Wayne Barr Acquires 5,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2023, President and CEO Wayne Barr of Innovate Corp (

VATE, Financial) purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is significant as it demonstrates the confidence of the company's top executive in the future prospects of Innovate Corp.

Who is Wayne Barr of Innovate Corp?

Wayne Barr is the President and CEO of Innovate Corp, a company that specializes in developing and implementing innovative solutions for various industries. With years of experience in the field, Barr has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success. His leadership has helped Innovate Corp establish itself as a key player in the market, offering cutting-edge products and services to its clients.

Innovate Corp's Business Description

Innovate Corp is a leading provider of technology solutions and services for businesses across various industries. The company focuses on delivering innovative products and services that help organizations streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and enhance customer experiences. Innovate Corp's offerings include software development, data analytics, cloud computing, and cybersecurity solutions, among others. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Innovate Corp has built a reputation for excellence in the technology sector.

Wayne Barr's Insider Trading Activity

Over the past year, Wayne Barr has been actively buying shares of Innovate Corp. In total, he has purchased 19,750 shares and has not sold any shares. This pattern of insider buying indicates that Barr has a strong belief in the company's potential for growth and success.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Innovate Corp reveals that there have been 5 insider buys in total over the past year. On the other hand, there has been only 1 insider sell during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are generally optimistic about the company's future prospects and are willing to invest their own money in the stock.

Valuation

On the day of Wayne Barr's recent purchase, shares of Innovate Corp were trading at $1.48 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $106.717 million.

With a price of $1.48 and a GuruFocus Value of $4.46, Innovate Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.33. This indicates that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Wayne Barr, along with the overall positive trend of insider transactions, suggests that Innovate Corp's top executives have confidence in the company's future prospects. However, investors should carefully consider the stock's valuation and other factors before making a decision to invest in Innovate Corp.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.