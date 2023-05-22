On May 22, 2023, President and CEO Robert Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of Qorvo Inc ( QRVO, Financial), a leading provider of innovative radio frequency (RF) solutions. This sale comes as part of a series of transactions by Bruggeworth over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 28,281 shares and purchased none.

Who is Robert Bruggeworth?

Robert Bruggeworth is the President and CEO of Qorvo Inc, a company that specializes in the design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance RF solutions for a wide range of applications, including smartphones, network infrastructure, and defense systems. Bruggeworth has been with the company since its inception and has played a crucial role in its growth and success.

Qorvo Inc's Business Description

Qorvo Inc is a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that enable connectivity across a vast array of applications. The company's products are used in various industries, including aerospace, defense, and telecommunications. Qorvo's expertise in RF technology allows it to create highly integrated solutions that improve performance, reduce size, and lower costs for its customers.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases of Qorvo Inc shares, while there have been 17 insider sells. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking advantage of favorable market conditions to cash in on their investments.

On the day of Robert Bruggeworth's recent sale, Qorvo Inc shares were trading at $93.84 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $9,256.521 million. The price-earnings ratio is 101.90, which is higher than the industry median of 22.43 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

However, with a price of $93.84 and a GuruFocus Value of $148.83, Qorvo Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

While the recent sale of 11,218 shares by Qorvo Inc's President and CEO Robert Bruggeworth may raise some concerns, it is essential to consider the broader context of insider transactions and the company's valuation. The stock appears to be overvalued based on its price-earnings ratio but undervalued according to its GF Value. Investors should carefully weigh these factors and conduct further research before making any investment decisions.

It is also worth noting that insider transactions can be influenced by various factors, such as personal financial needs or portfolio diversification. As such, investors should not solely rely on insider transactions when evaluating a stock but should consider other factors, including the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions.