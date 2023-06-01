Metalpha's Next Generation Fund I Secures a Strategic Investment from Crypto Leader

2 hours ago
HONG KONG, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd ( MATH), a global crypto-based wealth management company, today announced its Next Generation Fund I (“The Fund”), formed in partnership with NextGen Digital Venture Limited, has secured a $5 million anchor investment from the world’s leading crypto company (“The Investor”).

This strategic investment comes at a time of high growth for Metalpha’s licensed fund products, serving broad market demand among institutional investors, family offices and high-net-worth individuals for exposure to crypto.

The Next Generation Fund I provides a regulated and compliant channel to invest in Grayscale Investments LLC's products through structured derivatives. The Fund is raising $100 million in capital from global investors and has secured $20 million as of March, 2023.

“We are excited about the future of our licensed funds products. We aim to capitalize on the fast growing digital assets industry here in Hong Kong and provide our clients with competitive, complaint products worldwide,” said Adrian Wang, President of Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd.

“We extend our gratitude to Metalpha for their unwavering support and appreciate the recognition from the Investor. As a company that has weathered multiple Bitcoin cycles, their expertise is invaluable to our mission and increased our confidence in the GBTC investment. At NextGen Digital Venture, our aim is to offer legitimate and secure exposure to the rapidly evolving crypto landscape, providing a trusted bridge between traditional and digital assets for investors.” Jason Huang, Founding Partner of NextGen Digital Venture Limited.

Based in Hong Kong, Metalpha aims to provide customers with high-quality investment products and trading capabilities and is committed to delivering the best structured derivative products to cryptocurrency market participants.

About Metalpha Technology Holding Limited
Founded in 2015, Metalpha Technology Holding Limited ( MATH) went public on October 20, 2017. The listed Company, through its subsidiaries, is dedicated to providing investment and wealth management services with a full-service, institutional-grade platform. With dedicated blockchain expertise, the Company aims to become a leader in the field of crypto wealth management services, bringing robust innovation and transparency to the customers and businesses it serves.

About NextGen Digital Venture
Founded in 2023, NextGen Digital Venture aims to be the premier platform in Asia for providing traditional finance with exposure to cryptocurrencies. NDV’s goal is to connect traditional capital with emerging technologies that are on the verge of widespread adoption. NDV team comprises experienced professionals from leading investment firms, top-tier family offices, and successful tech startups, reflecting our unwavering commitment to delivering reliable and trustworthy financial solutions to clients.

Contact
Yiwei Wang
[email protected]

