Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (“Chinook” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KDNY) on behalf of Chinook stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Chinook has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Chinook is the subject of a report issued by Muddy Waters Research on May 16, 2023. According to the report, the Company’s lead product candidate “has been shown to be harmful to patients’ cardiovascular health”, and that “AbbVie and Chinook seem to have systemically manipulated research findings and presentation on atrasentan to obscure these trial results.”

On this news, shares of Chinook fell by almost 4.5% on the same day.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Chinook shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005937/en/