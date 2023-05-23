On May 23, 2023, David Maura, Executive Chairman and CEO of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc ( SPB, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes as part of a broader trend of insider buying at Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc over the past year.

Who is David Maura?

David Maura has been with Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc since 2013, serving as the company's Executive Chairman and CEO. He has played a significant role in the company's growth and strategic direction, leading the organization through various acquisitions and divestitures. Maura's insider buying activity demonstrates his confidence in the company's future prospects.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc is a global consumer products company that offers a broad portfolio of market-leading brands. The company operates in four main segments: Home & Personal Care, Global Pet Care, Home & Garden, and Hardware & Home Improvement. Some of its well-known brands include Black+Decker, George Foreman, Remington, Nature's Miracle, and Kwikset. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc focuses on delivering innovative and high-quality products to consumers, aiming to enhance their lives and meet their evolving needs.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, David Maura has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent acquisition of 10,000 shares is a strong signal of his confidence in the company's future performance. The insider transaction history for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc shows a total of 1 insider buys over the past year, with 0 insider sells during the same period.

Insider buying can be a valuable indicator for investors, as it often suggests that those with intimate knowledge of the company believe its stock is undervalued or poised for growth. In the case of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, the recent insider buying activity may indicate that the stock is undervalued or that the company's prospects are improving.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of David Maura's recent purchase, shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc were trading at $72.32 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2,948.631 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $85.87, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that it is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The modest undervaluation of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc's stock, combined with the recent insider buying activity, may present an attractive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to a consumer products company with a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands and a strong growth trajectory.

Investors should continue to monitor insider buying and selling activity, as well as the company's financial performance and stock price movements, to make informed decisions about their investments in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.