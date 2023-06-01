LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. ("Super Micro" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:SMCI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Super Micro is the subject of a research report issued by Spruce Point Capital Management on January 10, 2023. The report alleges that the Company and its management "have a troubling history that recently resulted in delinquent filings, financial restatements, and a delisting of its shares." The report expresses "grave concerns about the accuracy of [Super Micro's] financial reporting and sustainability of its recent stock price performance." Based on this report, shares of Super Micro fell by 7.6% on the same day.

