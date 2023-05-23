Insider Sell: CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 62,597 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS)

On May 23, 2023, Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (

IAS, Financial), sold 62,597 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider selling activity for the company, with no insider buys recorded over the same period. In this article, we will take a closer look at Lisa Utzschneider's background, the company's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Lisa Utzschneider?

Lisa Utzschneider is the CEO of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. She has an extensive background in the digital advertising industry, having held leadership positions at companies such as Amazon, Yahoo, and Microsoft. Utzschneider's experience and expertise have been instrumental in driving the growth and success of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp's Business Description

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (

IAS, Financial) is a global technology company that specializes in digital advertising solutions. The company's primary focus is on providing advertisers and publishers with tools and services to ensure the quality, safety, and effectiveness of their digital advertising campaigns. IAS offers a range of products and services, including ad verification, viewability measurement, brand safety, and ad fraud detection. By leveraging advanced technology and data analytics, IAS helps its clients optimize their digital advertising investments and achieve better results.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Lisa Utzschneider has sold a total of 62,597 shares and purchased 0 shares. The insider transaction history for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 17 insider sells during the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders may have a bearish outlook on the company's stock.

On the day of Lisa Utzschneider's recent sale, shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp were trading at $17.56 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2,797.996 million. The price-earnings ratio is 172.00, which is higher than the industry median of 16.68 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This high valuation may have contributed to the decision to sell shares.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the insider selling activity and the stock's high valuation, investors should exercise caution when considering an investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. It is essential to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 62,597 shares by CEO Lisa Utzschneider may signal a bearish outlook for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. With no insider buys over the past year and a high valuation, investors should carefully evaluate the company's prospects before making any investment decisions.

