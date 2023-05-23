On May 23, 2023, Misako Stewart, EVP and Chief Credit Officer of Bank of Marin Bancorp ( BMRC, Financial), purchased 1000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider buying activity at the bank, with a total of 10 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year. In this article, we will take a closer look at Misako Stewart's role at Bank of Marin Bancorp, the company's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Misako Stewart?

Misako Stewart serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Bank of Marin Bancorp. In her role, she is responsible for overseeing the bank's credit administration, loan underwriting, and risk management. Stewart has extensive experience in the banking industry, which has equipped her with valuable insights into the financial sector and the company's operations.

Bank of Marin Bancorp's Business Description

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Novato, California. The company operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Marin, providing a wide range of financial services to customers in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, and Alameda counties. The bank offers various deposit products, commercial and retail loans, cash management services, and wealth management services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. With a strong focus on community banking, Bank of Marin Bancorp aims to deliver personalized services and build long-term relationships with its customers.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Misako Stewart has purchased a total of 1000 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent purchase of 1000 shares at $18.46 per share indicates a bullish sentiment on Stewart's part. The stock's current market cap stands at $282.014 million.

The price-earnings ratio of Bank of Marin Bancorp is 6.14, which is lower than the industry median of 7.97 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

Furthermore, with a price of $18.46 and a GuruFocus Value of $36.79, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.5. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Bank of Marin Bancorp shows a trend of insider buying over the past year, with 10 insider buys in total. Meanwhile, there have been 2 insider sells over the same timeframe. This pattern of insider buying activity could signal confidence in the company's future prospects and potential for stock price appreciation.

Conclusion

Misako Stewart's recent purchase of 1000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp, along with the overall trend of insider buying over the past year, suggests a positive outlook for the company. The stock's current valuation, as indicated by its price-earnings ratio and price-to-GF-Value ratio, points to a potentially undervalued opportunity for investors. As the EVP and Chief Credit Officer of the company, Stewart's insider buying activity may serve as a valuable signal for investors considering an investment in Bank of Marin Bancorp.