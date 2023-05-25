Aker BP: Oil discovery near Yggdrasil

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LYSAKER, Norway, May 25, 2023

LYSAKER, Norway, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE:AKRBP) (OTCQX:AKRBF) is nearing completion of drilling the Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon exploration well, situated in the Yggdrasil area of the Norwegian North Sea. The well has resulted in a significant oil discovery.

Preliminary estimates indicate a gross recoverable volume of 40-90 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), surpassing the previously communicated pre-drill estimate of 18-45 mmboe. The discovery enhances the resource base for the Yggdrasil development, which was previously stated at 650 mmboe (gross). The Plan for Development and Operations (PDO) was submitted to Norwegian authorities in December 2022, with production scheduled to commence in 2027.

"We are extremely pleased with the results of this well. The discovery will be evaluated as a potential addition to the Yggdrasil development. We see further upside potential around Yggdrasil and, in collaboration with our partners, will continue active exploration in the area," says Per Øyvind Seljebotn, SVP Exploration & Reservoir Development in Aker BP.

The discovery is located within production licences 873 and 442. In licence 873, the partnership consists of Aker BP (operator, 47.7 percent interest), Equinor (40 percent interest) and PGNiG Upstream Norway (12.3 percent interest). In licence 442, the partnership comprises Aker BP (operator, 87.7 percent interest) and PGNiG Upstream Norway (12.3 percent interest).

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (www.npd.no) will issue a more detailed press release when the evaluation of the discovery has been completed.

Contacts:
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO10905&sd=2023-05-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-bp-oil-discovery-near-yggdrasil-301834347.html

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO10905&Transmission_Id=202305250201PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO10905&DateId=20230525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.