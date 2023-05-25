PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York dismissed with prejudice the securities litigation against Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) brought by certain shareholders.

In its ruling, the court rejected in full the plaintiff's claims that Ericsson misled investors and concluded that Ericsson did not violate any disclosure obligation to investors.

The motion to dismiss decision is subject to appeal from the plaintiff. Ericsson will continue to vigorously defend this matter if appealed.

Ericsson has also announced this week that Nasdaq Stockholm has formally closed its review into Ericsson's public disclosure concerning the 2019 Iraq report (read more). Nasdaq, in closing the case, stated that it: "cannot come to the conclusion that the content of the report was such that a reasonable investor would have used such information as part of his/her investment decision".

