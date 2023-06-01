Yellow Cake PLC announces Exercise of Share Options

Exercise of Share Options

JERSEY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Yellow Cake plc (the "Company"), announces that on 24 May 2023 Carole Whittall, Chief Financial Officer and an executive director of the Company, acquired 31,686 ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") following the exercise and net settlement of her options over 67,584 Shares on 24 May 2023 granted under the Rules of the Yellow Cake plc Share Option Plan 2019. The option exercise is being satisfied by way of a transfer of shares currently held by the Company as treasury shares.

image.png

The share options were granted on 24 February 2020 as long-term incentive options with a vesting date of 24 February 2023. Further detail on the share options granted can be seen in the Company's 2021 and 2022 Annual Reports.

Details of the options and the resultant shareholdings areset outbelow:

PDMRPosition

Exercise of Options granted on 24 February 2020

Shares acquired following exercise and net settlement

Resultant total number of Shares owned*

Carole WhittallChief Financial Officer

67,584

31,686

81,604

* Includes previous direct share purchases.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCarole Whittall
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameYellow Cake plc
b)LEI213800CVMYUGOA9EZY95
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN Code JE00BF50RG45

b)Nature of the transactionExercise of Options granted on 24 February 2020 under the Yellow Cake plc Share Option Plan 2019
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Exercise price - 213 pence per Share67,584
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate PriceAggregate VolumeAggregate
Total
£143,954
67,584£143,954
e)Date of the transaction2023-05-24
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN Code JE00BF50RG45

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares following the exercise of options granted on 24 February 2020 under the Yellow Cake plc Share Option Plan 2019 and net-settled
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil31,686
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate PriceAggregate VolumeAggregate
Total
Nil
31,686Nil
e)Date of the transaction2023-05-24
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

ENQUIRIES:

Yellow Cake plc
Andre Liebenberg, CEOCarole Whittall, CFO
Tel: +44 (0) 153 488 5200
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker: Canaccord Genuity Limited
Henry Fitzgerald-O'ConnorJames Asensio
Gordon Hamilton
Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000
Joint Broker: Berenberg
Matthew ArmittJennifer Lee
Detlir Elezi
Tel: +44 (0) 203 207 7800
Financial Adviser: Bacchus Capital Advisers
Peter BacchusRichard Allan
Tel: +44 (0) 203 848 1640
Communications Adviser: Powerscourt
Peter OgdenMolly Melville
Tel: +44 (0) 7793 858 211

ABOUT YELLOW CAKE

Yellow Cake is a London-quoted company, headquartered in Jersey, which offers exposure to the uranium spot price. This is achieved through its strategy of buying and holding physical triuranium octoxide ("U3O8"). It may also seek to add value through other uranium related activities. Yellow Cake seeks to generate returns for shareholders through the appreciation of the value of its holding of U3O8 and its other uranium related activities in a rising uranium price environment. The business is differentiated from its peers by its ten-year Framework Agreement for the supply of U3O8 with Kazatomprom, the world's largest uranium producer. Yellow Cake currently holds 18.81 million pounds of U3O8, all of which is held in storage in Canada and France.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are forward looking statements and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the potential returns of the Company and the industry and markets in which the Company will operate, the Directors' beliefs and assumptions made by the Directors. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "should", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "projects", "pipeline", "aims", "may", "targets", "would", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements and expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or the ability to identify and consummate investments and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, qualify or quantify. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward looking statements or expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: uranium price volatility, difficulty in sourcing opportunities to buy or sell U3O8, foreign exchange rates, changes in political and economic conditions, competition from other energy sources, nuclear accident, loss of key personnel or termination of the services agreement with 308 Services Limited, changes in the legal or regulatory environment, insolvency of counterparties to the Company's material contracts or breach of such material contracts by such counterparties. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law or the AIM Rules.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757244/Yellow-Cake-PLC-announces-Exercise-of-Share-Options

