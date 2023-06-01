Interim Report Q1 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / STRAX (

STO:STRAX, Financial)(FRA:NOBC, Financial) The year is off to a relatively good start when it comes to sales and gross margin development of our core mobile accessories products

The Group's sales for the period January 1 - March 31, 2023, amounted to MEUR 19.3 (31.9) with a gross margin of 32.1 (19.2) percent.

The Group's result for the period January 1 - March 31, 2023, amounted to MEUR -3.3 (-0.7) corresponding to EUR -0.03 (-0.01) per share.

EBITDA from remaining operations for the period January 1 - March 31, 2023, amounted to MEUR 0.2 (1.3).

Equity as of March 31, 2023, amounted to MEUR -9.5 (13.3) corresponding to EUR -0.08 (0.11) per share.

Significant events after the end of the period

There were no significant events after the end of the period.

"The year is off to a relatively good start when it comes to sales and gross margin development of our core accessories and audio products and during the first quarter, we were focused on the ongoing plan to strengthen our balance sheet and improve liquidity. We have continued to grow the retail footprint of Urbanista, Clckr and Planet Buddies in North America and are at the same time gaining momentum with several private label opportunities in that geographic market."

Gudmundur Palmason, CEO

For further information please contact:

Gudmundur Palmason
CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 017 50

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio.
Own brands are Urbanista, Clckr, Planet Buddies and RichmondFinch. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness, own brands Dóttir and grell, and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.

This information is information that STRAX is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-05-25 08:55 CEST.

