On May 24, 2023, Brian Linscott, CEO of Harte-Hanks Inc ( HHS, Financial), purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as it indicates a strong vote of confidence in the company's future prospects and performance. In this article, we will delve into the details of this insider buying activity, the background of Brian Linscott, and the business description of Harte-Hanks Inc. We will also analyze the relationship between insider buy/sell activities and the stock price.

Who is Brian Linscott?

Brian Linscott is the CEO of Harte-Hanks Inc, a marketing services company that specializes in providing data-driven solutions to help businesses better understand and engage with their customers. With a wealth of experience in the industry, Linscott has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success. His recent purchase of 5,000 shares further demonstrates his commitment to the company and its future.

Harte-Hanks Inc Business Description

Harte-Hanks Inc is a marketing services company that offers a wide range of data-driven solutions to help businesses better understand and engage with their customers. The company's services include data analytics, customer segmentation, digital marketing, and direct mail marketing. By leveraging advanced technology and data-driven insights, Harte-Hanks Inc helps businesses create targeted marketing campaigns that drive customer engagement and ultimately, revenue growth.

Brian Linscott's Trades Over the Past Year

Over the past year, Brian Linscott has purchased a total of 20,000 shares of Harte-Hanks Inc and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's potential and a willingness to invest personal capital in its success.

Insider Trends at Harte-Hanks Inc

The insider transaction history for Harte-Hanks Inc reveals that there have been a total of 6 insider buys over the past year. In contrast, there has been only 1 insider sell during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are generally bullish on the company's prospects and are willing to invest their own money in its stock.

Valuation and Stock Price Analysis

On the day of Brian Linscott's recent purchase, shares of Harte-Hanks Inc were trading at $5.57 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $40.746 million. The price-earnings ratio of 1.28 is significantly lower than the industry median of 11.55 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

With a current price of $5.57 and a GuruFocus Value of $7.01, Harte-Hanks Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow), a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by CEO Brian Linscott, along with the overall bullish trend in insider transactions at Harte-Hanks Inc, suggests that the company's leadership is confident in its future prospects. The stock's current valuation, as indicated by its price-earnings ratio and price-to-GF-Value ratio, also points to potential undervaluation. Investors may want to consider this information when evaluating Harte-Hanks Inc as a potential investment opportunity.