On May 23, 2023, Mary Crocker, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc ( BWB, Financial), purchased 575 shares of the company's stock. This move comes as part of a broader trend of insider buying at the company, which has seen three insider buys over the past year. In contrast, there have been nine insider sells during the same period.

About Mary Crocker

Mary Crocker has been serving as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc since 2018. With over 25 years of experience in the banking industry, Crocker has held various leadership positions in operations, technology, and risk management. Her expertise and leadership have been instrumental in the growth and success of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc.

About Bridgewater Bancshares Inc

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc is a Minnesota-based bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank. The company provides a wide range of commercial banking services, including deposit products, loans, and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses, real estate investors, and individuals. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative financial solutions to its clients.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Mary Crocker has purchased a total of 575 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase could be an indication of her confidence in the company's future prospects and the stock's potential for growth. The fact that there have been more insider sells than buys over the past year may raise some concerns, but it is essential to consider the context of each transaction and the overall trend of insider activity.

Insider buying can be a positive signal for investors, as it demonstrates that insiders believe in the company's prospects and are willing to invest their own money in the stock. However, it is crucial to analyze the stock's valuation and other factors before making an investment decision.

Valuation and Stock Price Relationship

On the day of Mary Crocker's recent purchase, shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc were trading at $15 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $251.692 million. The price-earnings ratio of 5.30 is lower than the industry median of 7.97 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued.

With a price of $15 and a GuruFocus Value of $20.05, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying by Mary Crocker, along with the stock's undervalued status based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio, could be a positive signal for investors considering an investment in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. However, it is essential to conduct thorough research and consider other factors, such as the company's financial health, growth prospects, and industry trends, before making an investment decision.