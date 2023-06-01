Lattice+Semiconductor+Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (SDC) in New York on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

in New York on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time TD Cowen’s 51st Annual Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference in New York on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, and Rick Muscha, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s strategy and recent financial results.

A live webcast and replay of the group presentation at each conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

