Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the appointment of Pattysue Rauh as chief audit officer

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (:BRO) (the “Company”) has announced the appointment of Pattysue Rauh as chief audit officer for Brown & Brown, effective July 2023. Rauh will also serve on the senior leadership team.

In this new role, Rauh will lead the Company’s internal audit and compliance operations, overseeing internal controls. She will transition from her current role as executive vice president of national employee benefits within Brown & Brown’s Retail segment over the coming month.

Andy Watts, chief financial officer, said, “Pattysue has been a valuable part of the Brown & Brown team for more than 25 years. She has served in various roles, including marketing, production, office leadership, and most recently, as part of the leadership team driving the continued success of our National Employee Benefits business. Her diverse and extensive operational experience within Brown & Brown, combined with her background in accounting, will position Pattysue to drive tremendous value in this new position.”

Before joining Brown & Brown, Rauh worked as an auditor for Price Waterhouse. She attended Rutgers University, is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With 15,000+ teammates in 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative solutions to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts
Chief financial officer
(386) 239-5770

ti?nf=ODg0NTkwOCM1NjEzNTE5IzIwMDQ4MDQ=
Brown-Brown-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.