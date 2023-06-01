Perfect Corp. Exhibits at Viva Technology 2023, Showcasing the Latest Innovations in Beauty, Skincare, Jewelry, and AIGC Technologies

As AI technology dominates headlines across industries, Perfect+Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced that it will scale up its presence at this year’s Viva Technology in Paris, and offer access to its most innovative AI beauty & fashion tech solutions at the event.

Visit Perfect Corp. during Viva Technology 2023:
Where: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles
When: June 14 - 17, 2023
How to find us: Hall 1, Booth N13

Innovative AI Technology to Revolutionize Beauty, Skincare, and Fashion Categories

Perfect Corp. will reveal its latest advanced AI & AR skincare, beauty and fashion tech solutions and AIGC (AI Generated Content) technologies that are set to enrich ultra-personalized customer experiences and provide brands with the most innovative AI-powered consumer journeys. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the most up-to-date AI Skin Analysis & Emulations in real-time, 3D & 2D jewelry virtual try-ons, and enjoy highly-accurate ring and wrist sizing tools all in one smooth experience on their mobile device. Moreover, Perfect Corp. will showcase its AIGC technology solutions roadmap, which includes AI Magic Avatar, AI Fashion/Clothes, AI Makeup Transfer and more. These technologies enable beauty and luxury brands to envision a tailor-made omnichannel and immersive digital world for their consumers.

Perfect Corp.’s Key AI Experiences to Explore:

  • AI Skin Analysis with Real-Time Detection & True-to-Life Emulation - Integrating dermatologist-verified AI Skin Analysis technology with live camera mode detection, the solution seamlessly generates a real-time AR overlay to visualize the findings, giving consumers a more comfortable and interactive skincare shopping experience.
  • Advanced AI Jewelry Tech – solving pain points for online jewelry shopping with ring & wrist sizing technology for accurate measurements following a ring, bracelet and/or watch virtual try-on experience - all in one process on your mobile device. Additionally, for brands who are searching for a total look AI styling solution, Perfect Corp.’s Multi-Category VTO allows brands to offer a mix of hand, ear and neck jewelries with virtual makeup looks to create a truly end-to-end, one-stop shopping experience.
  • AIGC Technology Sneak Peaks
    • 2D Jewelry VTO: using simple 2D images to create fully functional virtual try-on experiences, including earrings, watches, bracelets, rings, and necklaces.
    • AI Generated Fashion Style: generating multiple versions of one image with a range of different hairstyles, clothing looks, background styles and more.
    • AI Generated Clothes Try-On: experimental virtual clothes try-on experience, using one reference image to recreate similar clothing styles for virtual try-on.
  • World-Leading Beauty Tech Solutions - Trusted by over 500 beauty brands and retailers around the world, Perfect Corp.’s beauty tech solutions continue to improve alongside the development of AI technologies.

"AIGC technologies are transforming business processes and society at large," said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. "We are thrilled to share our newest AI beauty, skincare and jewelry tech developments, which will take the consumer journey to a new level for the retail industry. We look forward to showcasing our upscaled AIGC technologies as Viva Tech 2023 gives us the opportunity to highlight how brands can successfully implement advanced AI technology to deliver truly personalized shopping experiences to their customers."

About Perfect Corp.
Perfect+Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with the next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

