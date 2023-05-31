Spire+Global%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming events.

Event: Emerging Growth Conference

Date: May 31, 2023

Presentation Time: 9:40 a.m. ET

Presenter: Peter Platzer, Spire CEO

Webcast link: https%3A%2F%2Fgoto.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1603278%26amp%3Btp_key%3Da78ed2eebf%26amp%3Bsti%3Dspir

Event: Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: June 6, 2023

Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Peter Platzer, Spire CEO

Webcast link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fstifel80%2Fspir%2F2115650

Event: Emerging Growth Space Virtual Investor Conference

Date: June 7, 2023

Presentation Time: 9:05 a.m. ET

Presenter: Peter Platzer, Spire CEO

Webcast link: https%3A%2F%2Fgoto.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1603280%26amp%3Btp_key%3D95b0b04fd7%26amp%3Bsti%3Dspir

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

