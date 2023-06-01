Chimerix to Participate in Cancer Moonshot Brain Cancers Forum on Glioblastoma (GBM) and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) at White House

Forum Aim is to Share Progress and Spur Actions to Advance the Field

DURHAM, N.C., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (

CMRX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, announced that Joshua Allen, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Chimerix, will participate in the Cancer Moonshot Brain Cancer Forum today at the White House in Washington, D.C.

“Chimerix is deeply committed to its role in bringing targeted medicine to primary brain tumors,” said Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix. “While survival rates in GBM and DIPG have remained extremely low for decades, recent breakthroughs in precision oncology have provided new hope to patients. We are excited to participate in the Cancer Moonshot Brain Cancers Forum on this topic today, which is critically important to the patients we serve. We hope our participation will help identify new actions that can accelerate progress, resulting in better outcomes for patients with brain cancer.”

The purpose of the Cancer Moonshot Brain Cancers Forum is to align on the greatest challenges that, if addressed, would lead to better outcomes for GBM and DIPG patients, identify ways to accelerate ongoing efforts and generate commitments to spur action, imbue hope, and serve as models for other rare cancers.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma, a form of high-grade glioma which often includes GBM and DIPG subsets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Among the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks related to the timing, completion and outcome of the Phase 3 ACTION study of ONC201; risks associated with repeating positive results obtained in prior preclinical or clinical studies in future studies; and additional risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Michelle LaSpaluto
919 972-7115
[email protected]

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
[email protected]

