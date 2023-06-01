Bristol+Myers+Squibb (NYSE: BMY) in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson (Janssen), today announced that all three prospective indications for milvexian, an investigational oral factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor, have now been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The designations cover all three indication-seeking studies within the Phase 3 Librexiadevelopment program (Librexia STROKE, Librexia ACS and Librexia AF), which are all dosing patients. The Librexia program is unrivaled as the most comprehensive FXIa clinical development program to date and will provide extensive data from nearly 50,000 patients.

“Despite major advances in cardiovascular and stroke treatment over the past two decades, millions of patients currently remain untreated or undertreated due to the risk of bleeding, but for whom thrombotic events could be prevented,” said Robert Harrington, MD, Arthur L. Bloomfield professor of medicine and chair of the Department of Medicine, Stanford University, Librexia program chair.i “If successful, milvexian could open the door to treat an entirely new set of patients who are currently overlooked due to bleeding risk.”

All three indications being studied in the Phase 3 Librexia program were granted Fast Track Designation from the FDA. Fast Track Designation is intended to expedite development and review timelines when preliminary nonclinical and clinical evidence indicates the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapies to address unmet medical need for serious or life-threatening conditions. Fast Track Designation encourages close communication between the FDA and sponsor to improve the efficiency of product development, with the aim of getting new therapeutics to patients faster.

“This Fast Track Designation underscores the unmet need that exists in the treatment of thromboembolic conditions,” said Puneet Mohan, MBBS, MD, PhD, vice president, Global Program Lead, Milvexian, Bristol Myers Squibb. “The goal of milvexian and the Librexiaprogram is to enhance the benefit-risk profile in the treatment of these conditions by delivering reduced thrombotic events and less bleeding in at-risk patients than the current standard of care.”

Phase 2 AXIOMATIC-TKR and AXIOMATIC-SSP proof-of-concept data for milvexian demonstrated a differentiated antithrombotic profile as both a monotherapy and in combination with antiplatelet therapy. These data also suggest a positive efficacy and bleeding profile in stroke patients where FXa inhibitors are not indicated.

About Milvexian*

Milvexian is an investigational, oral factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor (antithrombotic) being studied for the prevention and treatment of major thrombotic conditions as part of the Librexia program, the most comprehensive FXIa clinical development program to date.

*Milvexian is an investigational agent and has not been approved for use in any country, for any indication.

About the Librexia Program

The Librexia program is unrivaled as the most comprehensive FXIa clinical development program to date, studying nearly 50,000 patients across three parallel clinical trials (Librexia STROKE, Librexia ACS and Librexia AF). Grounded in positive Phase 2 efficacy and safety data, the Librexia program aims to investigate whether milvexian can enhance the benefit-risk profile associated with treating patients with these three conditions by delivering reduced thrombotic events with no increased risk of bleeding. The program is designed to potentially advance beyond the standard of care and help improve outcomes in a wide range of patients with thrombotic diseases. Each indication under evaluation in the Librexia program has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Librexia STROKE, Librexia ACS and Librexia AF are dosing patients.

About Librexia STROKE

Librexia STROKE is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of milvexian in addition to single or dual antiplatelet therapy for stroke prevention after an acute ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA). More information can be found on http%3A%2F%2Fwww.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05702034).

About Librexia ACS

Librexia ACS is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, event-driven study to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of milvexian after a recent acute coronary syndrome. More information can be found on http%3A%2F%2Fwww.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05754957).

AboutLibrexia AF

Librexia AF is a randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, parallel group, active-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of milvexian versus apixaban in participants with atrial fibrillation. More information can be found on http%3A%2F%2Fwww.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05757869).

About the Bristol Myers Squibb/Janssen Collaboration

Bristol Myers Squibb and the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen),two unsurpassed leaders in cardiovascular care, are determined to close the gap in unmet needs in thrombosis management by overcoming the limits of today’s treatments. The collaboration to develop and commercialize milvexian aims to leverage the combined scientific heritage and world-class commercial capabilities of each company, all in service of improved patient outcomes. The alliance is uniquely equipped to deliver on the promise of FXIa inhibitors and is working diligently to ensure cutting-edge safe and effective treatment options are available for patients.

i Dr. Harrington is affiliated with Stanford University, and was provided payment for his participation in the Phase 3 Librexia program.

