Lindsay Corporation and Pessl Instruments Announce Strategic Partnership

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OMAHA, Neb., May 25, 2023

The partnership will provide growers with enhanced access to water management solutions tailored to improve efficiency and performance

OMAHA, Neb., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, and Pessl Instruments, a global manufacturer and leading provider of advanced agricultural technology solutions under the METOS® brand, announce a strategic, global partnership focused on combining Pessl's field monitoring systems with Lindsay's FieldNET® remote irrigation management platform.

Lindsay_Corporation_Sutton_FieldNET.jpg

Through this partnership, growers will be able to access certain Pessl field monitoring systems, such as weather stations and soil moisture probes, within the FieldNET platform, providing real-time insights into crop water needs and enhancing growers' ability to remotely monitor, control, analyze and apply irrigation recommendations. The addition of Pessl's field monitoring solutions will allow growers to monitor and adjust operations based on key atmospheric conditions, such as temperature, rainfall, evapotranspiration, and soil moisture. Furthermore, growers utilizing FieldNET Advisor® will be able to utilize Pessl's field monitoring systems to enhance the predictive analytics provided by the solution.

"We understand the challenges that farmers face in managing the irrigation for their field, and at Pessl, we are deeply committed to providing them with the tools they need to make their operation efficient and sustainable," said Gottfried Pessl, CEO & Founder of Pessl Instruments. "This partnership will leverage the combined expertise of Pessl and Lindsay; it will combine cutting-edge technologies and revolutionize how farmers manage their irrigation, logistics and plant protection. Pessl and Lindsay as partners will enable farmers not only to understand what their crops need, but also to help them make the right decisions at the right time, saving them time and resources."

"Through our partnerships with growers worldwide, we have learned that in-depth analytics are critical to informing key decisions before, during and after the growing season. Adding the additional capabilities in soil moisture and weather monitoring that Pessl has developed and field–tested will enable our growers to gain even greater confidence in the irrigation management decisions they make using FieldNET and in the recommendations provided by FieldNET Advisor, utilizing predictive analytics to determine where, when and how much to irrigate," said Gustavo Oberto, President of Global Irrigation at Lindsay.

For more information about FieldNET technology, talk to your local Zimmatic® dealer or visit www.myfieldnet.com.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

FieldNET, FieldNET Advisor, Zimmatic, Barrier Systems, Road Zipper and Snoline are trademarks or registered trademarks of Lindsay Corporation and/or its affiliates.

About Pessl Instruments GmbH

For almost 40 years, Pessl Instruments has been offering tools for informed decision-making. A complete range of wireless, solar powered monitoring systems under the METOS® brand, and an online platform FieldClimate are applicable in all climate zones and can be used in various industries and for various purposes – from agriculture to research, hydrology, meteorology, flood warning, snow removal, sports turf, smart city and many more.

Over the years, METOS® has become a global brand with local support and has managed to reach out to almost every corner of the world. The METOS® brand lasts longer, performs better, is easier to use and offers you the lowest total cost of ownership. For more information about Pessl Instruments, visit www.metos.at.

Lindsay_Corporation_Sutton_FieldNET_image.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA10475&sd=2023-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lindsay-corporation-and-pessl-instruments-announce-strategic-partnership-301834152.html

SOURCE Lindsay Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA10475&Transmission_Id=202305250600PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA10475&DateId=20230525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.