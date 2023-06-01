Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Matt Fordenwalt is named senior vice president, Lifecycle Services, effective June 1. He will report to Rockwell Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Blake Moret.

In this role, Fordenwalt will head the Lifecycle Services operating segment and will be responsible for leading one of the three operating segments in Rockwell Automation. Lifecycle Services is a way to deliver domain expertise at all touchpoints of a customer's experience and ensures the positive business outcomes that give Rockwell customers a faster return on their automation investment. Fordenwalt succeeds Frank Kulaszewicz who, after over 35 years with Rockwell, announced his intention to retire in calendar year 2024.

“I welcome Matt to my staff during a particularly exciting time in the Rockwell journey. He inherits a solid foundation from Frank, but with many new opportunities to grow customer value, along with Rockwell revenue and profitability,” said Moret. “Matt has an excellent track record building sustainable businesses. We are also very fortunate to continue to benefit from Frank’s unmatched experience and insight.”

Fordenwalt has nearly 20 years with Rockwell, most recently serving as Vice President and General Manager of the Systems and Solutions Business in Lifecycle Services. He joined the company in a leadership role in the Information Technology organization focused on Global Process Transformation. He also held a business manager role, responsible for starting up the Customer Support & Maintenance (CSM) consulting services capabilities in networks, safety, and security. Fordenwalt was promoted to senior director, Global Service Delivery in the CSM business, after holding multiple leadership roles of increasing scope and responsibility in Connected Services and CSM with profit and loss accountability.

Prior to joining Rockwell, Fordenwalt held roles at W.W. Grainger and Accenture leading business transformation programs across multiple vertical segments. His broad industry, IT/OT and service experience is key to addressing customer challenges faced by Rockwell’s customers and teams. Fordenwalt holds a bachelor’s degree in learning and organizational change from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and an MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management in Lake Forest, Illinois.

