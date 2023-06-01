Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies, today announced that the Company will share an update on its allogeneic CAR T programs during a company-hosted webcast and conference call on May 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM ET.

Company-Hosted Webcast and Conference Call Information

Precision will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss allogeneic CAR T program updates. The dial-in conference call number is (800) 715-9871 and the conference ID number for the call is 4729500. Participants may access the live webcast, and accompanying presentation materials, as well as the archived webcast on Precision’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.precisionbiosciences.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of several in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist and multiple ex vivo clinical candidates. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

