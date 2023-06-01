Fortive Corporation (“Fortive” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTV) is today hosting its 2023 Investor Day during which the Company will discuss its high-quality portfolio and strategy for sustainable value creation. Fortive will also outline its 2028 financial targets and reaffirm its prior guidance for 2023.

“Fortive today is a curated portfolio of high growth, profitable businesses, providing essential technologies for the people who accelerate progress,” said James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortive. “We are fueling growth through the strength of our brands and their leading positions across our customers’ critical connected workflows, yielding differentiated financial performance over the last five years. Our continued future success builds on our culture of continuous improvement and dedication to the Fortive Business System (FBS). By harnessing our unique competitive advantages and strong execution capabilities, we are confident in our ability to continue to outperform.”

COMPANY REAFFIRMS Q2 2023 AND FULL YEAR 2023 OUTLOOK

For the second quarter of 2023, Fortive continues to anticipate revenue of approximately $1.5 billion, diluted net earnings per share of $0.52 to $0.56 and adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $0.78 to $0.82.

For the full year 2023, Fortive continues to anticipate revenue of $6.0 billion to $6.1 billion, diluted net earnings per share of $2.33 to $2.44, and adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $3.29 to $3.40.

LONGER-TERM OUTLOOK

Mr. Lico added, “At today’s event, we are excited to showcase our focused segment strategies, innovation capabilities, and evolution of our strong earnings and free cash flow. As a result, we expect to roughly double earnings and free cash flow by 2028, affording us ample opportunities to further accelerate our strategy and unlock value for shareholders.”

By 2028, Fortive expects adjusted earnings per share of approximately $6.75 and free cash flow of more than $2.3 billion.

WEBCAST AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIAL

The live webcast portion will begin at 1:00 p.m. EDT and conclude at approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT. To view the live webcast and presentation materials, visit the investor relations page of Fortive’s website at investors.fortive.com. A replay of the video webcast will be available following the presentation.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive’s strategic segments—Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions—include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 18,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

