Emerging Markets Report: Hard Work Pays Off

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We turn our spotlight to Volt Lithium Corp. (TSX-V: VLT, VLTLF, FSE:I2D) ("Volt" or the "Company"), which has recently showcased a groundbreaking achievement in the lithium production industry. This week, Volt unveiled the impressive results of its pilot project, a first-of-its-kind accomplishment among lithium producers.

Volt's pilot project tested its proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology in a simulated commercial environment. The Company successfully achieved lithium recoveries of 90% at concentrations as low as 34 mg/L. Furthermore, under simulated operating conditions at concentrations of 120mg/L, the recovery rate soared to 97% with operating costs below CAD$4,000 per tonne, assuming a sustained average annual production of 20,000 tonnes of Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate (LHM).

In an unprecedented feat, Volt's pilot project demonstrated that the Company's DLE technology could maintain 90% lithium recoveries at concentrations as low as 34 mg/L while preserving commercial economics, an achievement not yet reported by other lithium producers.

Volt's pilot project confirmed the Company's ability to extract lithium efficiently from the lowest concentration brine at their Rainbow Lake Property, while also demonstrating superior economics compared to other lithium brine developers at higher concentrations. These results pave the way for commercial lithium extraction from multiple oilfield reservoirs across North America using Volt's proprietary DLE process.

Volt's DLE technology employs a two-step extraction method that delivers higher yields at a lower cost. It first treats oilfield brine to eliminate contaminants, and then extracts lithium from the brine using the Company's proprietary IES-300 technology. The lithium is subsequently concentrated into a lithium chloride solution, which is in-turn upgraded to lithium hydroxide. Volt's IES-300 technology reduces the amount of reagent required to treat oilfield brine as it enters the extraction process, resulting in significant cost savings.

The successful pilot project results affirm Volt's leading position in lithium extraction technology. As Alex Wylie, President and CEO of Volt, expressed, "These results confirm that Volt’s proprietary technology is a game-changer. With this accomplishment, we are poised to lead the way in North America as the first commercial producer of lithium from oilfield brines, targeting the second half of next year."

On the horizon for Volt:

  • Upgrade Resource Estimate and Prepare Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA): Volt will focus on upgrading its resource estimate and initiate the preparation of a PEA, based on the successful pilot project and the Company's recently published NI 43-101 resource report.
  • Establish Permanent Pilot Plant: Volt plans to establish a permanent pilot plant to refine its IES-300 technology further, optimize reagent usage, and continually improve operating conditions to drive down operating costs and bolster economic efficiency in preparation for commercial operations.
  • Advance Engineering Design Phase: The Company will also progress the engineering design phase to establish optimal commercial parameters for its DLE process, supporting the achievement of commercial production by the second half of 2024.

Volt's groundbreaking innovation, promising results, and strategic roadmap position is a game-changer in the lithium extraction industry. Stay tuned for more updates on Volt's journey towards commercial production.

For more on Volt Lithium Corp., visit: https://voltlithium.com/

Volt Lithium Corp.:
Volt is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be North America’s first commercial producer of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonates from oilfield brine. Their strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management’s hydrocarbon experience and existing infrastructure to extract lithium deposits from existing wells, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world’s clean energy transition. With four differentiating pillars, and a proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) technology, Volt’s innovative approach to development is focused on allowing the highest lithium recoveries with lowest costs, positioning them well for future commercialization. They are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value.

About The Emerging Markets Report:
The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing decades of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at: https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $500,000 by Volt Lithium Corp. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 N Orange Ave. Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: [email protected]
Web: https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/

ti?nf=ODg0NjEyOCM1NjE0MTEyIzUwMDExNTkyNw==
Volt-Lithium-Corp-and-Emerging.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.