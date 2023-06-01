Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway and Vice President, Corporate Controller Lori Rizzo are scheduled to present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 23rd Annual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference Thursday, June 1, at 8:00 a.m. ET, and hold meetings with investors that day.

A link to the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Gibraltar’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.gibraltar1.com%2Freports-presentations.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar’s mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005010/en/