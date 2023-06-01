Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of clinical and preclinical-stage cancer treatments, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and investor one-on-ones at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 8th at the Marriot Marquis in New York. The fireside chat will take place at 1pm ET on June 8th.

A live webcast of the fireside can be accessed on the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.agenusbio.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. A replay will be posted following the event.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (through its subsidiary SaponiQx). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

