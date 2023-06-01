Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSX: ARR) (OTCQX: ATRWF) (“ARR” or the “Company”), is today reporting that all resolutions presented at its May 24, 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were approved by shareholders. A total of 26,871,608 shares were voted, representing 87.3% of the total common shares issued and outstanding. ARR thanks its shareholders for the high voting participation rate. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 24,2023 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS RESOLUTION FOR WITHHELD/AGAINST RESULT Appointment of Deloitte LLP, Canada as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration 26,867,011 4,597 Approved (99.98%) Election of the following directors: Earl Ludlow 26,682,993 7,259 Elected (99.97%) Karen Clarke-Whistler 26,684,955 5,297 Elected (99.98%) David Bronicheski 26,682,693 7,559 Elected (99.97%) Anna El Erian 26,686,075 4,177 Elected (99.98%) André Gaumond 26,682,743 7,509 Elected (99.97%)

Approval of Say on Pay Advisory Vote 26,652,415 37,837 Approved (99.86%)

About ARR

ARR is a renewable energy royalty company whose business is to provide long-term, royalty-level investment capital to renewable power developers, operators, and originators. ARR currently has 10 renewable energy royalties representing 2,068 MW of renewable power on operating projects, and an additional approximately 6.0 GW on projects in the construction and development phases, across several regional power pools in the U.S. The Corporation also expects future royalties from GBR’s investments in Bluestar Energy Capital and Hodson Energy. The Corporation combines industry expertise with innovative, partner-focused solutions to further the growth of the renewable energy sector as it fulfills its critical role in enabling the global energy transition.

