Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSX: ARR) (OTCQX: ATRWF) (“ARR” or the “Company”), is today reporting that all resolutions presented at its May 24, 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were approved by shareholders. A total of 26,871,608 shares were voted, representing 87.3% of the total common shares issued and outstanding. ARR thanks its shareholders for the high voting participation rate. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 24,2023 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
|
RESOLUTION
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD/AGAINST
RESULT
|
Appointment of Deloitte LLP, Canada as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration
|
26,867,011
|
4,597
Approved (99.98%)
Election of the following directors:
|
Earl Ludlow
|
26,682,993
|
7,259
Elected (99.97%)
|
Karen Clarke-Whistler
|
26,684,955
|
5,297
Elected (99.98%)
|
David Bronicheski
|
26,682,693
|
7,559
Elected (99.97%)
|
Anna El Erian
|
26,686,075
|
4,177
Elected (99.98%)
|
André Gaumond
|
26,682,743
|
7,509
Elected (99.97%)
|
Approval of Say on Pay Advisory Vote
|
26,652,415
|
37,837
Approved (99.86%)
About ARR
ARR is a renewable energy royalty company whose business is to provide long-term, royalty-level investment capital to renewable power developers, operators, and originators. ARR currently has 10 renewable energy royalties representing 2,068 MW of renewable power on operating projects, and an additional approximately 6.0 GW on projects in the construction and development phases, across several regional power pools in the U.S. The Corporation also expects future royalties from GBR’s investments in Bluestar Energy Capital and Hodson Energy. The Corporation combines industry expertise with innovative, partner-focused solutions to further the growth of the renewable energy sector as it fulfills its critical role in enabling the global energy transition.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005964/en/