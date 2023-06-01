NV5 Awarded $13 Million Clean Energy and Energy Efficiency Contracts

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) ( NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $13 million in clean energy and energy efficiency contracts by government agencies and utility clients. NV5 will provide consulting, owner representation, and inspection services to support energy savings, renewable energy conversion, and energy efficiency initiatives for clients as follows.

The Defense Logistics Agency awarded NV5 a five-year, $6 million contract to decarbonize and improve the resilience of Department of Defense installations and other Federal facilities around the world.

NV5 was also awarded a three-year, $5 million contract by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources to provide technical consulting services for the development of new residential, multifamily, and industrial energy efficiency programs.

In California, San Rafael City Schools selected NV5 for a $1.3 million owner representation and special inspections contract to support a district-wide solar photovoltaic conversion project. NV5 was also selected by an electrical utility in New Jersey to provide $1.1 million in program design services for electric and gas energy efficiency and demand response programs.

“The transition to cleaner forms of energy and more efficient use of that energy results in reduced emissions, cost savings, and increased resilience of the electrical grid, and NV5 is pleased to contribute to our clients’ clean energy conversion,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “As part of our focus on technology services, clean energy and energy efficiency are some of NV5’s fastest-growing offerings, and we anticipate that the market for these services will continue to accelerate as regulatory requirements, supply chain pressures, and corporate social responsibility drive demand.”

About NV5
NV5 Global, Inc. ( NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact
NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: [email protected]

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.

ti?nf=ODg0NjA0MCM1NjEzODY5IzIwMDg4MjY=
NV5-Global-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.