PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced a $44 million investment to upgrade five powder coating manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Latin America. The projects are part of PPG’s strategic efforts to expand its powder+coatings+offerings and increase global production to meet growing customer demand for sustainably advantaged products.

Collectively, the investment – $30 million for U.S. plants and $14 million for facilities in Latin America – is expected to increase overall capacity, add production capabilities for bonded metallic powders, improve processing times with automated packaging, and enhance capabilities to produce small, medium and large batches. Enhancements and expansions are already completed or under way at powder production facilities in Brazil, Ind., Gainesville, Texas; Greensboro, N.C.; San Juan del Rio, Mexico; and Sumaré, Brazil. PPG expects to complete these total projects by the fourth quarter of 2023.

Since 2019, PPG has focused on growing its powder coatings capacity and capabilities, making four strategic acquisitions and expanding production and service elements at seven sites across the globe. A key factor driving the rapid adoption of powder coatings is the growing interest in more sustainable solutions. Powder coatings are generally formulated without solvents that release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and in the application line, these coatings can be reclaimed and reused.

“Focusing on powder coatings is a win-win for PPG and our customers as we are able to offer greater access to sustainably advantaged products,” said Marizeth Carvalho, PPG global director, powder coatings, Industrial Coatings.“Powder is the fastest growing coatings technology in the world and PPG’s goal is to lead that charge through innovation and production advancements.”

PPG is a leading supplier of powder coatings to the automotive, general industrial, appliance, furniture and other key industries. It has an expansive global footprint with 21 powder manufacturing plants – seven with bonding capabilities – a powder resin plant, an R&D development center and a global center of excellence.

“We continue to accelerate the growth of our powder coatings business to meet the demand of our customers and enhance their experience, wherever they are in the world,” Carvalho said. “These strategic expansions will provide increased access to new and existing products.”

PPG is renowned for breakthrough powder coating innovations including PPG+ENVIROCRON%26reg%3B+High+Transfer+Efficiency+%28HTE%29 and PPG+%3Ci%3EEnvirocron%3C%2Fi%3E+Extreme+Protection+Edge, and is one of the only global suppliers with expertise across all major coating technologies, including liquid, electrocoat, pretreatment and UV/EB curable coatings.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Envirocron, thePPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Industrial Coatings

