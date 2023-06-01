Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement for the purchase and sale of 29,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase 29,000,000 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of $1.28 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.43 per share, will be exercisable commencing six months following issuance, and will have a term of exercise equal to five years following the initial exercise date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 30, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $37.1 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. Terran Orbital intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes including capital expenditures, working capital, research and development and general and administrative expenses.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-271093) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 18, 2023. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 865-5711 or e-mail at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could” and other similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different including, but not limited to: the consummation of the offering, the satisfaction of the closing conditions of the offering, the use of net proceeds of the offering, local, national and global conditions impacting the capital markets and the market for our securities; the general volatility of the capital markets; our ability to finance our operations, research and development activities and capital expenditures; expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including our future business plans or objectives, anticipated cost, timing and level of deployment of satellites, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals, retention and expansion of our customer base, product and service offerings, pricing, marketing plans, operating expenses, market trends, revenues, margins, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional opportunities; anticipated timing, cost, financing and development of our satellite manufacturing capabilities; prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors; our expansion plans and opportunities; our ability to finance and invest in growth initiatives; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic, or another major disease, natural disaster, or threat to the physical security of our facilities or employees disrupts our business; our ability to achieve profitability and meet expectations regarding cash flow from operations and investments; our leverage and our ability to service cash debt payments and comply with debt maintenance covenants, including meeting minimum liquidity and operating profit covenants; our ability to access invested cash or cash equivalents upon failure of any financial institutions we bank with; limited access, or access on unfavorable terms, to equity and debt capital markets and other funding sources that will be needed to fund operations and make investments; litigation and regulatory enforcement, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on our resources; and the other risks disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023 and the prospectus dated April 28, 2023 related to Post-effective amendment No. 1 to our Registration Statement on Form S-1 on Form S-3, as amended (File No. 333-264447), which was declared effective by the SEC on April 28, 2023.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, plans, forecasts, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that the future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated, and we may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and we do not assume any obligation to, and we do not intend to, update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

