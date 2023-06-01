Quantum-Si+Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, today announced that it will be participating in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference taking place at the Marriott Marquis, New York, NY on June 7-9, 2023.

Quantum-Si’s management will present on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM ET.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005333/en/