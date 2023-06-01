Adtran launches new FSP 3000 OLS to unlock the coherent optical edge

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Adtran today launched its FSP+3000+Edge+OLS, an open line system designed for the new generation of coherent edge access, aggregation and metro networks. It enables operators to efficiently address soaring bandwidth demand from mobile, broadband and enterprise applications by leveraging the latest coherent pluggable technology in this cost-sensitive part of the network. The FSP 3000 Edge OLS has been specifically engineered for the use of coherent transmission at the optical edge, including the recently introduced Coherent 100ZR, as well as 400ZR optics. By utilizing power-optimized wavelength broadcasting technology and a gridless architecture, the solution enables a simple and affordable optical layer with compact and flexible nodes that can transport any coherent signal and baud rate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005466/en/

230525_-_FSP_3000_Edge_OLS_launch_product_image.jpg

Adtran’s FSP 3000 Edge OLS will help operators deploy coherent optical edge networks in the most effective way possible. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“At OFC, we showcased our world-first QSFP28 Coherent+100ZR, bringing robust, efficient and simple coherent technology to the edge of the network. Now we’re complementing this innovative transceiver with an OLS optimized for the cost-efficient transport of coherent technology at the optical edge. Providing maximum performance, it meets all critical demands of edge aggregation networks, including scalability, compact design, low power consumption, operational simplicity and extended temperature operation for outdoor deployment,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO at Adtran. “Our pioneering work at the network edge is creating whole new opportunities for service providers.”

The Adtran FSP 3000 Edge OLS is an open line system engineered to help operators roll out coherent optical edge networks in the most cost-effective and flexible way possible. With ZR-optimized technology for minimal insertion loss, the new OLS enables the use of ZR coherent optics at the optical edge in multiple use cases, including linear, hub-and-spoke or tree topologies. With its modular design, it empowers users to mix and match elements to create a solution that meets their exact needs. What’s more, the Adtran FSP 3000 Edge OLS facilitates the development of a compact and efficient optical layer with low-power nodes that require minimal space and can function in an extended temperature range. This enables deployment in outdoor environments, such as street cabinets.

“Our FSP 3000 Edge OLS offers a major boost to operators looking for an affordable way to tackle relentless growth in data traffic. Low-cost yet highly flexible, it can scale to transparently accommodate any line speed or baud rate. Now there’s a clear route to deploying an optical layer that leverages coherent transport technology, including 100ZR and 400ZR optics, and meets the stringent requirements of the new optical edge,” commented Henning Hinderthür, VP of product line management, Optical Networks at Adtran. “Our FSP 3000 Edge OLS harnesses advanced wavelength broadcast technology for new levels of power and cost efficiency. It’s also ready to be deployed anywhere from central offices to street furniture.”

Further details on Adtran’s FSP 3000 Edge OLS are available in these slides.

A supporting product video is available to watch.

A solution brief can also be downloaded.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of ADVA. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Published by
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
www.adtran.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230525005466r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005466/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.