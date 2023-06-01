Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) (the “Company”), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today confirmed that Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano”) has commenced an unsolicited special tender offer to acquire between 53% and 55% ownership of Stratasys’ outstanding ordinary shares for $18.00 per share in cash (the “Offer”).

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, and in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, the Stratasys Board of Directors will carefully review and evaluate the Offer to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the Company and Stratasys shareholders. Stratasys shareholders are advised to take no action at this time pending the Stratasys Board’s review and evaluation of the Offer.

Stratasys intends to advise shareholders of the Stratasys Board’s position regarding the Offer within ten business days by making available to shareholders a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published on Stratasys’ website at www.stratasys.com.

Earlier today, Stratasys announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) (“Desktop Metal”) to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.8 billion. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Stratasys’ shareholders and Desktop Metal’s stockholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals.

J.P. Morgan is acting as financial advisor to Stratasys, and Meitar Law Offices and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are serving as legal counsel.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, fashion and education. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “believe,” “should,” “intend,” “project” or other similar words, but are not the only way these statements are identified. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our objectives, plans and strategies, statements that contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition and all statements (other than statements of historical facts) that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. We have based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, see the discussion in Item 3.D “Key Information - Risk Factors”, Item 4 “Information on the Company”, and Item 5 “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in the Company’s Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

This news release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the ordinary shares of Stratasys. Stratasys will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9. Any Solicitation/Recommendation Statement filed by Stratasys that is required to be mailed to shareholders will be mailed to Stratasys shareholders. STRATASYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ STRATASYS’ SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION WITH RESPECT TO ANY TENDER OFFER BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Stratasys shareholders may obtain a copy of the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 (when it becomes available), as well as any other documents filed by Stratasys in connection with any tender offer by Nano or one of its affiliates, free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents from Stratasys by directing a request to Stratasys Ltd., 1 Holtzman Street, Science Park, P.O. Box 2496, Rehovot 7612, Israel, Attn: Yonah Lloyd, VP Investor Relations, or by calling +972-74-745-4029.

