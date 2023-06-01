Propel Holdings Inc. (“Propel” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRL), an innovative fintech company dedicated to credit inclusion, is excited to announce it has been named one of Canada’s Best Places to Work by Human Resources Director %28HRD%29+Canada.

The award recognizes Canada’s top employers and is determined through an extensive submission as well as an employee survey that asks employees directly about the health of their workplace. The submission and survey look at various factors including employee engagement, the average tenure of staff, compensation and benefits, health and wellness programs, diversity initiatives, corporate culture, rewards and recognition and professional development.

Propel, with offices in Toronto and Winnipeg, was founded in 2011 with the vision of building a world class company dedicated to credit inclusion through industry-leading technology and talent. Propel’s four co-founders have been at the company since its inception, championing the corporate culture as the organization has grown to more than 400 employees.

“We have an exceptional entrepreneurial culture here at Propel. Our people drive growth, unlock new opportunities, and continuously push us forward. We reward these qualities by nurturing talent in our organization – with the vast majority of our leadership having been promoted from within. This award is testament to the phenomenal culture we have built and continue to champion,” said Cindy Usprech, Vice President, People and Culture.

“Propel has become one of North America’s fastest growing financial technology companies by recruiting the best talent and fostering a tremendous corporate culture. This culture comes from a deep commitment to our core values which are the driving force behind everything we do - how we treat our customers, our partners and, most importantly, each other. I’m tremendously proud of what we’ve built, and I want to thank everyone at Propel for helping to make us one of Canada’s Best Places to Work – officially,” said Clive Kinross, CEO.

About HRD Canada

HRD is Canada's leading publication for senior human resource professionals and top corporate decision-makers. HRD Canada concentrates on the real issues and challenges facing the HR professional and the industry, with in-depth features and analysis of what really matters. HRD features high-level case studies, international and local profiles, interviews with HR directors and industry leaders from around the globe, and leading newsmakers in the field. Content goes beyond industry standards, offering highly engaging, timely, relevant, innovative and entertaining articles through the+HRD+website.

About Propel

Propel (TSX: PRL) is an innovative financial technology (“fintech”) company, committed to credit inclusion by facilitating fair, fast and transparent access to credit through its proprietary, industry-leading online lending platform. Understanding the challenge faced by millions of people without adequate access to credit, Propel, through its operating brands, is dedicated to bringing appropriate credit solutions to consumers in Canada and the United States. For more than a decade, Propel has leveraged its expertise in consumer lending, its robust capabilities in artificial intelligence and underwriting, and its steadfast dedication to a superior customer experience to facilitate over one million loans and lines of credit to consumers in need. For more information, please visit propelholdings.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005498/en/