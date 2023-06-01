Walgreens is pleased to announce the winners and finalists for our 13th annual Expressions+by+Walgreens art challenge. The national contest provides monetary awards to winning high school student submissions from around the country.

Eligible entries are judged in four categories including visual arts, media arts, spoken word and creative writing. Additionally, prizes are presented to student submissions earning the most online votes in each category and to Teacher Champions who are chosen from represented high schools.

View our compilation highlighting this year’s contest and participants here.

“It gives us great joy to offer this program every year. Expressions by Walgreens is designed to encourage youth to find their voice and express themselves through art,” says Alethia Jackson, senior vice president, ESG and Chief DEI Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “Expressions is a platform for teens to release what’s on their minds and in their hearts, recognizing that the high school years can often be filled with many pressures and distractions. With that in mind, we want to help participating teens harness the therapeutic benefits of self-expression through art by giving them a platform to do so. We thank this year’s participants and congratulate all winners and finalists.”

This year’s contest brought in more than 4,500 student art submissions from teens living throughout various communities across the United States. More than 25% of entries addressed the topic of school shootings, while another 30% of entries tackled a topic related to mental health. This year also saw another record with more than 46,000 votes received for People’s Champ winners.

Following is the complete list of this year’s winners and finalists:

Visual Arts

First Place: (How Many More) Lisa L., Icon Art Academy Irvine, Irvine, CA

Second Place: (Manipulation) Samantha C., Libertyville High School, Libertyville, IL

Third Place: (Addiction) Grace K., Valencia High School, Placentia, CA

People’s Champ: (Misfit) Sabrina C., Council Rock High School, South Holland, PA

Media Arts

First Place: (My Sister) Sofia P., De La Salle Institute, Chicago, IL

Second Place: (Don’t Go) Gina. P., McMillen High School, Murphy, TX

Third Place: (Reality Becomes a Nightmare) Danalyn R., Jonathan C., Emily G., Gabriela C., Jerson M., University Prep Value High School, Los Angeles, CA

People’s Champ: (Corrupted World) Azariah M., Powell High School, Powell, TN

Spoken Word

First Place: (Two Worlds) Teonna R., Jefferson High School, Sioux Falls, SD

Second Place: (My Thoughts and Prayers) Siena D., Canyon High School, Anaheim, CA

Third Place: (Snowflakes) Sonii G., JP McCaskey High School, Lancaster, PA

People’s Champ: (Crown of Liberty) Huma K., Blue Valley West High School, Overland Park, KS

Creative Writing:

First Place: (I Want to Live) Fiona D., The Dalles High School, The Dalles, OR

Second Place: (3 Months) Reese B., Katy Jordan High School, Fulshear TX

Third Place: (This Skin) Seryia H., South Elgin High School, South Elgin, IL

People’s Champ: (Frost in April) Chloe A., The Tatnall School, Wilmington, DE

Teacher Champions

East/Northeast: Lucinda Stein, Gorham High School, Gorham, ME

South: Whitney Davis, CE King High School, Houston, TX

Midwest: Michael Cullinane, Nicholas Senn High School, Chicago, IL

West: Genevieve Anderson, Capital High School, Helena, MT

About Expressions by Walgreens

Expressions was established by Walgreens to educate, empower and equip young people and their communities with insights and resources on issues impacting teens. Since 2009, Expressions by Walgreens has reached approximately one million high school students and awarded more than $375,000 in monetary prizes. More than 500 organizations, high schools, teachers and parents have participated in the program since its inception.

