According to a recent study from Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC), more than 60% of retirees would like to go back and plan differently for their retirement if they could.2 Overwhelmingly, retirees wish they’d started saving earlier and saved more for retirement. Other “would’ve, could’ve, should’ve” reflections include choosing investments that provide a steady stream of income, with 63% reporting they’d like to receive an automatic paycheck from their retirement assets; and planning better for the unexpected like inflation and volatility, with 85% interested in investing in solutions that protect them from losses during market volatility.

Lincoln Financial released this new data just ahead of Annuity Awareness Month, which is recognized through June, to reinforce the role annuities can play in holistic financial planning as tools to help provide lifetime income and protect and grow retirement savings no matter how the market performs.

Annuities are investments issued by insurance companies that can help investors build savings, with options to ensure a continued income stream, like a “retirement paycheck,” that will last throughout their lifetime. There are many different types of annuities and diverse optional benefits that can be used to add customization based on an investor’s unique wants and needs. Investors can learn more about annuities by accessing educational resources from the Alliance+for+Lifetime+Income, or by visiting LincolnFinancial.com to be connected with a financial professional.

“There aren't many opportunities for a do-over when it comes to retirement planning. Yet, two of the major concerns that retirees voiced in our study – guaranteed income and protection from loss – can be addressed with annuities,” said Tim Seifert, senior vice president and head of Retirement Solutions Distribution at Lincoln Financial. “With+a+record+number+of+Americans+set+to+retire+next+year3, Annuities Awareness Month is a good time for investors to work with a financial professional to understand how and why incorporating annuities into their financial strategies can help them retire confidently without regret.”

Lincoln Financial offers a+broad+and+innovative+portfolio+of+annuity+solutions, including the top-selling indexed variable annuity, Lincoln Level Advantage®, which has helped more than 115,000 investors protect and grow their portfoliossince+launching+five+years+ago.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $290 billion in end-of-period account balances net of reinsurance as of March 31, 2023. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

Important Information:

Lincoln Financial Group® affiliates, their distributors, and their respective employees, representatives, and/or insurance agents do not provide tax, accounting, or legal advice. Please consult an independent advisor as to any tax, accounting, or legal statements made herein.

Lincoln Level Advantage® indexed variable annuity is a long-term investment product designed for retirement purposes. There are no explicit fees associated with the indexed-linked account options available. There are associated fees with the variable annuity subaccounts, which include a product charge, and administrative fees. Annuities are subject to market risk including loss of principal. Withdrawals are subject to ordinary income tax treatment and, if taken prior to age 59½ in nonqualified contracts, may be subject to an additional 10% federal tax.

Indexed-linked variable annuity products are complex insurance and investment vehicles and are subject to surrender charges for early withdrawals. Please reference the prospectus for information about the levels of protection available and other important product information.

The risk of loss occurs each time you move into a new indexed account after the end of an indexed term. The protection level option selected in the indexed account helps protect you from some downside risk. If the negative return is in excess of the protection level selected, there is a risk of loss of principal.

Investors are advised to consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the variable annuity and its underlying investment options carefully before investing. The applicable prospectuses contain this and other important information about the variable annuity and its underlying investment options. Please call 888-868-2583 for free prospectuses. Read them carefully before investing or sending money. Products and features are subject to state availability.

Lincoln Level Advantage® indexed variable annuities (contract form 30070-B and state variations) are issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, and distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not solicit business in the state of New York, nor is it authorized to do so.

All contract and rider guarantees, including those for optional benefits, payment from the indexed accounts, or annuity payout rates, are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. They are not backed by the broker-dealer or insurance agency from which this annuity is purchased, or any affiliates of those entities other than the issuing company affiliates, and none makes any representations or guarantees regarding the claims-paying ability of the issuer.

This product and the components and features contained within are not available in all states or firms.

There is no additional tax-deferral benefit for an annuity contract purchased in an IRA or other tax-qualified plan.

Contract form 30070-BID in Idaho.

Not available in New York.

Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation and its affiliates. Affiliates are separately responsible for their own financial and contractual obligations.

© 2023 Lincoln National Corporation. All rights reserved.

LCN-5693890-051823

_______________

1 Source: Lincoln Financial, Consumer Sentiment Tracker, 2023.

2 Source: Lincoln Financial, Consumer Sentiment Tracker, 2023.

3 Source: Lincoln Financial & the Alliance for Lifetime Income, “America’s Peak 65 milestone,” 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005148/en/