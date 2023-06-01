Vita Coco is Shaking Up The Hamptons This Summer

Summer has never tasted better than with Vita Coco’s new refreshing cocktails, now on The Hamptons hot spot menus

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading coconut water brand The Vita Coco Company, Inc. ( COCO) is giving beachgoers another reason to head out to The Hamptons this summer. New craft cocktails featuring Vita Coco will be on menus all summer long at favorite hot spots including The Surf Lodge, Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, Southampton Social Club and TT’s Montauk.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, guests will be able to find a specialty cocktail made with a premium spirit and quality ingredients, including Vita Coco, at each summer escape. The Surf Lodge, along with other select bars in The Hamptons, will serve the Coco Blanco, Vita Coco’s tropical signature cocktail that combines hydrating Vita Coco coconut water with tequila, agave and lime. The Coco Blanco will also be available to guests checking into Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa as a complimentary welcome drink every Friday. Other menus will offer cocktail variations with Vita Coco as the mixer. Vita Coco will also be presented as a mixer option for select bars’ VIP table service.

"Vita Coco has always been known for its hydrating and nutritional benefits. It's often associated with smoothies, wellness and hydration, but hasn't always been top of mind as a cocktail mixer," said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer of The Vita Coco Company. "We're so excited to partner with top destinations in the Hamptons to introduce Vita Coco as a key ingredient for a variety of summer cocktails that are perfect to sip beachside. We can't wait to see our cocktails in the hands of Hamptons visitors and residents all summer long and hope it inspires them to make their own coconut water-based cocktails at home too."

Vita Coco won’t only be behind the bar in The Hamptons this summer. Guests staying at The Surf Lodge and Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa will be able to find Vita Coco in their rooms so they can recharge after a late night or fuel up before a beach day. In July, Vita Coco will be an official sponsor for The Surf Lodge's wellness series, which invites celebrity trainers like Isaac Boots, Akin Akman of AARMY, Ericka Hunter and surf instructor Quincy Davis to lead invigorating workout classes for hotel guests.

To learn more about Vita Coco, visit vitacoco.com. You can also connect with Vita Coco on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

ABOUT VITA COCO

Vita Coco is the leading coconut water beverage brand, celebrated for bringing the benefits of coconuts to the world. Championed by informed consumers, health and wellness experts, pro-athletes and celebrities for its nutrient-rich hydration, Vita Coco’s portfolio now includes coconut juice, coconut milk, and coconut oil. For more information, please visit vitacoco.com.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a B Corp™ and is incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation.

