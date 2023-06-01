Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, will participate in the following events with the financial community.

Jefferies Software Conference

June 1, 2023

Webcast: 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET

Jon Kirchner, Chief Executive Officer

Rosenblatt Securities 3rd Annual Technology Summit

June 8, 2023

Jon Kirchner, Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Andersen, Chief Financial Officer

The Jefferies fireside chat will be webcast. Interested parties can access the event on Xperi’s Investor Relations website at investor.xperi.com.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, and IMAX Enhanced, an IMAX and DTS partnership, have been integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

©2023 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi®, TiVo®, DTS®, HD Radio™, Perceive® and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and content are the property of their respective owners.

XPER-E

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005253/en/