AstroNova%2C+Inc.(Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualizationtechnologies, will report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq on Thursday, June 8, 2023. At 9:00 a.m. ET, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Greg Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smith, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To access the conference call, please dial (404) 975-4839 (U.S. and Canada) or (833) 470-1428 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter access code 177418.

A real-time and an archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.astronovainc.com.

About AstroNova

AstroNova (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats.

The Product Identification segment provides a wide array of digital, end-to-end product marking and identification solutions including hardware, software, and supplies for OEMs, commercial printers, and brand owners. The Test and Measurement segment provides products designed for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition. Our aerospace products include flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and specialized aerospace-grade supplies. Our data acquisition systems are used in research and development, flight testing, missile and rocket telemetry production monitoring, power, and maintenance applications.

AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

