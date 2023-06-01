Already Led to Substantial Improvements in Key Performance Indicators

ATLANTA, GA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. ( RSTN) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, today announced an upgrade to a new payment processor, which significantly upgrades its payment processing capabilities, offering an enhanced, seamless, and secure checkout experience for its customers.

The new partnership is with a globally renowned payment processor, known for its industry-leading technology, commitment to security, user-friendly interface, and their extensive experience in optimizing transaction processes. Through these improvements, Restaurant.com has greatly advanced its risk management capabilities, leading to a marked reduction in fraudulent transactions while ensuring the safety and security of the personal and payment information of its customers.

The updated payment processing capabilities are already active, with Restaurant.com customers enjoying a smoother and more secure checkout experience. The new payment processing capabilities have led to substantial improvements in key performance indicators, whereby Restaurant.com has already seen an increase in conversion rates and a significant reduction in chargebacks, benefiting both customers and restaurant partners.

"In the age of digital-first experiences, we understand the importance of a smooth and safe transaction process," said Balazs Wellisch, CTO of Restaurant.com. "We aim to bring a superior checkout experience to our customers while making our entire ecosystem more secure and performant. Our users will benefit from a number of exciting improvements to our platform in the coming months."

By focusing on continuous improvements and leveraging advanced technology, Restaurant.com is dedicated to its mission of offering a superior dining experience for its users. This upgrade is a part of the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering the best value to its restaurant partners and millions of customers across the nation.

"We're excited about the significant improvements in our payment processing. This not only optimizes the purchase experience for our customers, but also sets the stage for the introduction of exciting new capabilities for our company," added Ketan Thakker, CEO.

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. ( RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

