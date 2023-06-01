Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for investment managers, today announced that Enfusion’s Chief Executive Officer, Oleg Movchan, and Chief Financial Officer, Bradley Herring, will participate at William Blair’s 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:00 am CT / 9:00 am ET.

A live audio webcast and archived replay of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Enfusion Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.enfusion.com.

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with over 800 investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

Source: Enfusion, Inc.

Source Code: ENFN-IR

ENFN-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005259/en/