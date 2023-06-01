NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (: HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School has been selected for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Ambassador program.



The program, launched in November 2021, aims to promote and support Registered Apprenticeship opportunities nationwide. This initiative is an effort to modernize, strengthen, diversify and accelerate the use of apprenticeships to advance career pathways and equity in the nation’s economic recovery. The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School is one of 98 organizations selected in the second cohort to serve as an ambassador.

“This recognition is a testament to Newport News Shipbuilding’s commitment to apprenticeships,” said Dr. Latitia McCane, director of education at The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. “We look forward to learning from others in this space and sharing our best practices nationally as we all work to build our future workforce.”

Funded by HII to train and develop the next generation of shipbuilders, The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and eight optional advanced programs.





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-apprentice-school-at-newport-news-shipbuilding-national-apprenticeship-program-2023.

Accredited by the Council for Occupational Education, The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School is certified to offer associate’s degrees of applied science in maritime technology in 26 educational programs. Through partnerships with Virginia Peninsula Community College, Tidewater Community College and Old Dominion University, the Apprentice School’s academic program provides the opportunity to earn associate degrees in business administration, engineering and engineering technology and bachelor’s degrees in mechanical or electrical engineering.

You can learn more about the Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative here.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

