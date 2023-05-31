NGM Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

May 25, 2023
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) ( NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and provide a business update at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Cowen 4th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit
Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 2:00 pm ET

Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Thursday, June 8, 2023, 9:00 am ET

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Monday, June 12, 2023, 5:00 pm ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under the Investors and Media section of NGM Bio’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentations will be archived on NGM Bio’s site for at least 30 days following the event.

About NGM Bio
NGM Bio is focused on discovering and developing novel, life-changing medicines for people whose health and lives have been disrupted by disease. The company’s biology-centric drug discovery approach aims to seamlessly integrate interrogation of complex disease-associated biology and protein engineering expertise to unlock proprietary insights that are leveraged to generate promising product candidates and enable their rapid advancement into proof-of-concept studies. As explorers on the frontier of life-changing science, NGM Bio aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry. All therapeutic candidates in the NGM Bio pipeline have been generated by its in-house discovery engine, always led by biology and motivated by unmet patient need. Today, the company has four solid tumor oncology programs in clinical development. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
[email protected]
[email protected]
